Free harbor tours to begin May, sign-ups start April 1

Participants are pictured taking in sights aboard a vessel during a Port of Long Beach Harbor Tour in June 2018. Officials announced tours will recommence in May this year, with sign-ups beginning April 1.

Residents can learn more about how the Port of Long Beach affects the region and the local and national economy by participating in the terminal’s Port of Long Beach Harbor Tour, officials announced Tuesday, March 26.

According to event organizers, participants will be able to “get close to some of the biggest ships in the world and take pictures of amazing machinery and local marine life.”

The port states that it uses a lottery sign-up system for its 90-minute, behind-the-scenes, narrated tours scheduled each year from May through September. On the first Monday of each month, the online reservation system provides a 12-hour window to register via computer or mobile device for one of the four harbor tours available in the next month. A random drawing will select participants for each tour, and within five business days, select participants will receive a reservation confirmation or a waiting-list notification.

Register at polb.com/porttours from 8am to 8pm beginning Monday, April 1, for a free harbor tour at the Port of Long Beach in May.

Tours are the first and third Saturdays of each month at 10am and the second and fourth Thursdays at 7pm.