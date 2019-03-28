Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bringing light to Long Beach’s past

Alan Fishel, Long Beach resident|March 28, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Susan Patterson Hathaway Bixby: An early environmentalist
Susan Patterson Hathaway Bixby: An early environmentalist

I sure want to thank you and the Signal Tribune for publishing Claudine’s great article on the Hathaway’s Long Beach and Las Alamitos not-so-sweet sugar-beet past [“Susan Patterson Hathaway Bixby: An early environmentalist,” March 15, 2019]. Other than my vague memories of the plant on Dyer, this is all new to me. Claudine’s well-researched article on our history brings to light what we once had and how it shaped what we have now.
I am looking forward to more articles from Claudine on Long Beach’s past.

Alan Fishel
Long Beach resident

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Letter: A standing ovation

My son-in-law graciously treated me and his family to this wonderful, energetic, most talented, well-directed, loveable and highly gifted group of...

Commentary: Committing dollars toward Bixby Park upgrades

For years, the Friends of Bixby Park (FOBP) and the Alamitos Beach residents have worked to create a safe, inviting place for all residents by partici...

Commentary: Controlling the mosquito population to prevent the spread of disease

With the introduction of spring, the Long Beach Health Department is reminding residents that warmer weather creates an ideal environment for mosquito...

Commentary: Fighting the child obesity epidemic

It’s an alarming fact: More than 12 million U.S. children are affected by obesity, health professionals say– a number that has tripled in the last...

Susan Patterson Hathaway Bixby: An early environmentalist
Susan Patterson Hathaway Bixby: An early environmentalist

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter: A standing ovation

My son-in-law graciously treated me and his family to this wonderful, energetic, most talented, well-directed, loveable and highly gifted group of...

Letter: In appreciation of support

For the last four months, I have had the honor and privilege of knocking on doors, speaking to residents and joining them in their living rooms to dis...

Letter: In memoriam

It is with great sadness and utmost respect that we bid farewell to Dave Werts, husband to the Historical Society of Long Beach’s (HSLB) president, ...

Letter: Misunderstanding the coyote problem

This is another popular argument that implies man's urban sprawl is taking away coyote habitat. Historically, human encroachment on wildlife h...

Letter: Creating future leaders

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) runs the nation’s best leadership development program for young adults. I have seen many scouts develop into fin...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Letter: Bringing light to Long Beach’s past