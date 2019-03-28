Letter: Bringing light to Long Beach’s past

I sure want to thank you and the Signal Tribune for publishing Claudine’s great article on the Hathaway’s Long Beach and Las Alamitos not-so-sweet sugar-beet past [“Susan Patterson Hathaway Bixby: An early environmentalist,” March 15, 2019]. Other than my vague memories of the plant on Dyer, this is all new to me. Claudine’s well-researched article on our history brings to light what we once had and how it shaped what we have now.

I am looking forward to more articles from Claudine on Long Beach’s past.

Alan Fishel

Long Beach resident