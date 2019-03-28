Letter: A standing ovation

My son-in-law graciously treated me and his family to this wonderful, energetic, most talented, well-directed, loveable and highly gifted group of showpeople I have ever had the pleasure of being entertained by in years. Bravo. [“Theatre review: The Long Beach Playhouse’s Lend me a Tenor,” March 8, 2019] Being a fellow thespian, I marveled at all who gave the audience their fullest. [I am] delightful and proud of their desire to be more than most. Truly a wonderful performance. Kudos.

Robert Flynn

Website comment