Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Letter: A standing ovation

Robert Flynn, Website comment|March 28, 2019

My son-in-law graciously treated me and his family to this wonderful, energetic, most talented, well-directed, loveable and highly gifted group of showpeople I have ever had the pleasure of being entertained by in years. Bravo. [“Theatre review: The Long Beach Playhouse’s Lend me a Tenor,” March 8, 2019] Being a fellow thespian, I marveled at all who gave the audience their fullest. [I am] delightful and proud of their desire to be more than most. Truly a wonderful performance. Kudos.

Robert Flynn
