Transforming from hangar to eatery

Members of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting and food-tasting at the Hangar on Friday, March 22. The Hangar, located at the Long Beach Exchange shopping center, operates out of a former aviation hangar, as the name implies. Now, the site hosts a variety of eateries, ranging from Korean barbecue, artisan sandwiches and craft beer.