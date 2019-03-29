Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Transforming from hangar to eatery

Daniel Green, Production Manager|March 29, 2019

Members of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting and food-tasting at the Hangar on Friday, March 22. The Hangar, located at the Long Beach Exchange shopping center, operates out of a former aviation hangar, as the name implies. Now, the site hosts a variety of eateries, ranging from Korean barbecue, artisan sandwiches and craft beer.

