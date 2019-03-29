Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

City officials recommend residents participate in activities, get informed for National Public Health Week

Staff report, Signal Tribune|March 29, 2019

The City of Long Beach will join communities across the United States during the first week of April for National Public Health Week, officials announced.

Created by the American Public Health Association, National Public Health Week seeks to address the causes of poor health and disease risk among individuals and throughout communities. The City’s Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) will celebrate the week with activities for people of all ages.

On Monday, April 1, the Health Department will welcome Long Beach Unified School District high school students for a Public Health Career Pathways program.

“A healthy community is a thriving community, and it is critical that we provide tools and resources to keep our residents physically, mentally and emotionally healthy,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “I encourage residents to participate in the week’s public events and learn what is available for them year-round.”

Visit longbeach.gov for a full list of events scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, and the remainder of the week.

“Learning healthy practices is beneficial to the entire community, regardless of age, race, gender or zip code,” said Kelly Colopy, Health Department director. “We want to ensure that all residents have access to resources to make their lives better– which in turn lifts up the community as a whole.”

