Three nonprofits join together to host 5k/10k series to promote charities

The entities are encouraging residents to register for three separate events to support local causes

Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS) of Long Beach/West Orange County, Meals on Wheels of Long Beach and U.S.VETS-Long Beach have joined together to form the first Long Beach Charity 5k/10k series, the entities announced in a press release this week.

The three nonprofits each have 5k or 10k walking, running and rolling events, and those who participate in all three events during 2019 will receive a medal recognizing their accomplishment and their contribution to “make Long Beach and the surrounding area a better place for its residents,” according to the press release.

“This partnership is a win-win for all three agencies, as it will bring awareness about our missions and give our events greater exposure,” said Kathryn Miles, JFCS executive director.

JFCS Race With A View 2019 will kick off the series on Sunday, May 5, in downtown Long Beach, followed by U.S.VETS-Long Beach Storm the Beach 5k/10k on Saturday, June 15, also held in downtown Long Beach. Then, Meals on Wheels of Long Beach 5k/10k at Long Beach City College will be held on Saturday, July 13.

“It is a great way to recognize our friends and neighbors who generously support locally-based charities and to encourage others to combine a healthy activity with the satisfaction of knowing that they have made a difference in the lives of those helped by our agencies,” said Bill Cruikshank, Meals on Wheels Long Beach executive director.

There is no cost to participate in the series other than the registration fees for each event. Online registration is available for each event.

“Even though each agency has a meaningful mission and fills its own important niche in the fabric of our community, all three improve the lives of those they touch,” said Brenda Threat, U.S.VETS-Long Beach executive director.

For Race With A View 2019, visit racewithaview.com. For Storm the Beach 5k/10k, visit bit.ly/usvetsstormthebeach. For Meals on Wheels of Long Beach 5k/10k, visit mowlb.org/5k.html For more information on any of these events, contact Amber at (562) 439-5000.