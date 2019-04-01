Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue

Police say there were no injuries in the incident in which the plane was experiencing engine trouble

Denny Cristales, Managing Editor|April 1, 2019

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

A pilot successfully conducted an emergency landing with a single-engine plane the morning of Monday, April 1, at the 2700 block of Orange Avenue after his aircraft experienced engine trouble, according to the Signal Hill Police Department’s (SHPD) police chief.

SHPD Police Chief Christopher Nunley said there were no injuries or damage to nearby vehicles or power lines, and the pilot, whose age, experience and identity has not been identified, was the sole occupant inside the plane.

At the scene that morning were investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and officials with the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) and Los Angeles County Fire Department. Near Willow Springs Park was the plane in question: a Piper Cub, single-engine aircraft.

According to initial reports from the LBFD and SHPD, the pilot was performing touch-and-go procedures with his aircraft around Long Beach Airport– typically when a pilot lands on a runway and takes off again without coming to a full stop in multiple successions.

As he flew above the 405 Freeway above Orange Avenue, the pilot began experiencing engine trouble. According to Nunley, the pilot was planning to conduct an emergency landing on the freeway, but there were too many vehicles. Instead, he landed on Orange Avenue, which was clear of vehicles and pedestrians at the time.

The plane landed safely at about 10:30am, according to the LBFD. The plane was then transported to Long Beach Airport.

“He didn’t come in contact with any vehicles or any other people,” Nunley told reporters that morning, as the plane was still being investigated behind him. “It was a safe landing. Miraculously, he made it underneath the power lines as he came through here and came to a stop.”

The pilot declined to comment, according to Tony Imbrenda, captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A front shot of the small plane that made an emergency landing on Orange Avenue near 28th Street after experiencing engine trouble at around 10:30am on Monday, April 1. According to Signal Hill Police Chief Chris Nunley, the pilot had just taken off from the Long Beach Airport and was doing a touch-and-go exercise off the runway when the plane began losing power. The lone pilot tried to land on the 405 Freeway initially, but there were too many vehicles. There was no damage to the plane, the pilot or any other vehicles.
