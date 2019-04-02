Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

A Grand Prix-view before the big race

Residents rode, ran and walked during a Beach Streets preview of the LB Grand Prix course

Denny Cristales, Managing Editor|April 2, 2019

The race is still a weekend away, but residents had a first-hand experience cruising along the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach course on Tuesday, April 2, in downtown. The City of Long Beach, in association with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, hosted a Beach Streets event that allowed locals to ride their bikes, skate, run and walk along the course that will feature professional drivers from April 12 to April 14. The circuit, a 1.5-mile path, circles around the Long Beach Convention Center and along Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way. For more information about the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, visit gplb.com.

