Adoption of new policy will allow LBCC students to use ‘preferred first name’ on college documents

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, March 27, to adopt a Preferred Name Policy for Long Beach City College. The policy will provide students with the opportunity to use their preferred first name for most college records, including student IDs, class rosters and email addresses, according to college officials.

“I want to ensure that Long Beach City College is an all-inclusive academic environment where we respect everyone’s background,” said Trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk, who spearheaded the policy. “The Preferred First Name Policy is a step forward to ensure all students can openly express themselves free from discrimination.”