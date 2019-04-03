LBT driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run crash with parked cars, according to LBPD
No injuries were reported in the accident, and the driver was the only person on-board, officials say
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) arrested a Long Beach Transit (LBT) bus driver on suspicion of DUI Monday, April 1, after he crashed into parked cars while conducting the vehicle by himself, according to police.
The incident occurred early Monday morning in the area of Pacific Avenue and Anaheim Street. The number of vehicles struck is not confirmed.
There were no injuries, according to officers.
The driver has been identified as John Moreno, a 48-year-old Corona resident. Moreno, who is being held on $30,000 bail, may also be charged with hit-and-run.
“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we take incidents like this one very seriously,” stated the LBT in a public comment after the accident. “We are working cooperatively with LBPD and will fully investigate this matter.”
