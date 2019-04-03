Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

LBT driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run crash with parked cars, according to LBPD

No injuries were reported in the accident, and the driver was the only person on-board, officials say

Staff report, Signal Tribune|April 3, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) arrested a Long Beach Transit (LBT) bus driver on suspicion of DUI Monday, April 1, after he crashed into parked cars while conducting the vehicle by himself, according to police.

The incident occurred early Monday morning in the area of Pacific Avenue and Anaheim Street. The number of vehicles struck is not confirmed.

There were no injuries, according to officers.

The driver has been identified as John Moreno, a 48-year-old Corona resident. Moreno, who is being held on $30,000 bail, may also be charged with hit-and-run.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we take incidents like this one very seriously,” stated the LBT in a public comment after the accident. “We are working cooperatively with LBPD and will fully investigate this matter.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Adoption of new policy will allow LBCC students to use ‘preferred first name’ on college documents

The Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, March 27, to adopt a Preferred Name Policy for Long Beach City College. The policy...

Experts predict ‘moderate uptick’ in container imports through 2019

During the Port of Long Beach 15th annual Pulse of the Ports season forecast, officials projected that “a slowing domestic economy” will likely le...

Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue
Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue
SH City Council selects Woods as new mayor, Copeland as vice mayor
SH City Council selects Woods as new mayor, Copeland as vice mayor
As officials broke ground on affordable-housing development, LB resident recalled her struggles with illness
As officials broke ground on affordable-housing development, LB resident recalled her struggles with illness
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
LBT driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run crash with parked cars, according to LBPD