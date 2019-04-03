Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Community

LBCC to host free orientation to educate public about its new Port of LB program

The discussion will focus on global logistics and supply chain industries

Staff report, Signal Tribune|April 3, 2019

The Port of Long Beach Maritime Center of Excellence at Long Beach City College (LBCC) will host a free orientation session to educate the community about participation in its offerings, according to the college last week.

An orientation will be held Tuesday, April 9, from 10am to noon inside building LL, room LL-102, at the Pacific Coast Campus, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.

LBCC officials said the Port of Long Beach Maritime Center of Excellence is a new program that trains community members who are interested in the global logistics and supply chain industries. LBCC’s Workforce Development offers the short-term fee-based educational classes that target occupations in the global logistics and supply chain industries.

The industries selected are expected to have continued growth and demand for trained workers in Southern California, with the average annual wage being $63,130, approximately 14 percent higher than all other industries in Southern California, according to the college.

Training will prepare people for positions in:

• Dispatching for logistics
• Intermediary logistics
• Supervisory transportation operations
• Supervisory goods management

For more information and to register for classes, visit LBCC.edu/maritimecenter or call (562) 938-3248.

