Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’

Art pieces, such as the one depicted here, will be on display at Greenly Art Space, 2698 Junipero Ave., starting Saturday, April 13. The theme of the reception is “Artifact,” which serves as an inquiry to local artists about their life and artistic expression.

Those interested will be able to observe the “artifacts” that artists recently uncovered during nonprofit Greenly Art Space’s opening reception from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, April 13.

In the reception “Artifact,” organizers of the event said that artists were asked to consider “looking at their life from the outside and to unearth the ‘artifacts’ of their artistic expression that speak to the characteristics of their work.”

Various works selected for the event contain the remains of some earlier struggle, success, emotion or time in the life of the artist, organizers said. Other works explore the deeper underpinnings of the word and portray what the artist might want to leave for family and friends to know about their calling as an artist.

“As an ‘artifact,’ it was a way I healed from dealing with my illness,” said professional artist David McKeag about his work. “And, still, I can use it to comfort me just by looking at it. It imparts a sense of calmness and clarity. Rarely has a work that I produced been so inspired and profound and deeply personal.”

More than 40 artists submitted a wide range of works displaying multiple interpretations of the word “artifact.”

The reception will be Green Art Space’s sixth annual fundraising art show that is geared toward supporting the nonprofit and another local organization. Nonprofit members said that, this year, Greenly Art Space has chosen “Cards for Kids,” a program to encourage children impacted by the Paradise Pines fire, to be its guest beneficiary.

According to the nonprofit, both the director and curator of Greenly Art Space, Kimberly Hocking, and board member, Shyanne Grandi, grew up in Paradise Pines.

Grandi started the “Cards for Kids” program with several former Paradise Pines residents following last year’s fire disaster. The program provides encouragement cards to children identified as being impacted by the incident.

“I believe that children become stronger when they receive messages of hope, as well as when they realize they can contribute to other’s finding hope under challenging circumstances,” Grandi said.

“Artifact” will include the art show, refreshments and appetizers. Greenly Art Space is located at 2698 Junipero Ave. #113. There will be an entrance fee of $20 per person. Tickets for this event can be purchased online at Greenlyartspace.org. The artworks presented will be for sale. This exhibit will run from April 13 to June 22 and can be viewed by appointment by calling (562) 533-4020 or during regular gallery hours, which are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 2pm.