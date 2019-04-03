Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Commentary

Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

Conduct a thorough vehicle inspection during National Car Care Month in April

Car Care Council|April 3, 2019

Drivers+should+do+their+best+to+avoid+potholes+on+the+road.+However%2C+if+a+pothole+is+unavoidable%2C+do+your+best+to+conduct+a+proper+evaluation+of+your+car+to+determine+if+any+damage+has+been+done+to+the+vehicle.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

Drivers should do their best to avoid potholes on the road. However, if a pothole is unavoidable, do your best to conduct a proper evaluation of your car to determine if any damage has been done to the vehicle.

Drivers should do their best to avoid potholes on the road. However, if a pothole is unavoidable, do your best to conduct a proper evaluation of your car to determine if any damage has been done to the vehicle.

Wikimedia Commons

Drivers should do their best to avoid potholes on the road. However, if a pothole is unavoidable, do your best to conduct a proper evaluation of your car to determine if any damage has been done to the vehicle.

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons

Drivers should do their best to avoid potholes on the road. However, if a pothole is unavoidable, do your best to conduct a proper evaluation of your car to determine if any damage has been done to the vehicle.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hitting a pothole can adversely affect a vehicle’s handling and performance. It can be difficult to know if and to what extent your car has been damaged, so the Car Care Council urges motorists to watch for three warning signs to help determine if hitting a pothole has damaged their vehicle.

1. Experiencing a loss of control, swaying when making routine turns, bottoming out on city streets or bouncing excessively on rough roads are indicators that the steering and suspension may have been damaged. The steering and suspension are key safety-related systems. Together, they largely determine a vehicle’s ride and handling.

2. Pulling in one direction– instead of maintaining a straight path– and uneven tire wear are symptoms of an alignment problem. Proper wheel alignment is important for the lifespan of tires and helps ensure safe handling.

3. Low tire pressure, bulges or blisters on the sidewalls, or dents in the wheel rim will be visible and should be checked out as soon as possible, as tires are the critical connection between the vehicle and the road.

Because hitting a pothole with your car can do a real number on tires, wheels, steering and suspension and alignment, it is a good idea to describe the symptoms to a professional technician who can then check out the vehicle and make the necessary repairs to ensure safety and reliability.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’
Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’
A Grand Prix-view before the big race
A Grand Prix-view before the big race
Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue
Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue
Remembering the LB Petroleum Club
Remembering the LB Petroleum Club
SH City Council selects Woods as new mayor, Copeland as vice mayor
SH City Council selects Woods as new mayor, Copeland as vice mayor

Other stories filed under Commentary

Commentary: Why the Long Beach community isn’t benefiting from the cannabis boom

After more than a year since Long Beach opened its doors to legal recreational marijuana, the City has yet to see a single dollar in tax revenue from ...

Letter: Mourning a place filled with memories

I am very saddened by the sale of the property for residential development [“Remembering the LB Petroleum Club,” March 29, 2019]. I would ...

We’ve been nominated!
We’ve been nominated!
Commentary: Tax tips for consumers heading into the filing deadline

Ahead of the April 15 deadline to file income-tax returns, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra last week announced tips to encourage safe tax f...

Letter: A standing ovation

My son-in-law graciously treated me and his family to this wonderful, energetic, most talented, well-directed, loveable and highly gifted group of...

Navigate Left
  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    A Grand Prix-view before the big race

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    Remembering the LB Petroleum Club

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    SH City Council selects Woods as new mayor, Copeland as vice mayor

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    As officials broke ground on affordable-housing development, LB resident recalled her struggles with illness

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    At tsunami drill, officials stress ‘know your zone’

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    Transforming from hangar to eatery

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    Toasting a Long Beach icon

  • Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

    Carousel

    A ‘Spark’ for the midtown community

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs