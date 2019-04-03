Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

Drivers should do their best to avoid potholes on the road. However, if a pothole is unavoidable, do your best to conduct a proper evaluation of your car to determine if any damage has been done to the vehicle.

Hitting a pothole can adversely affect a vehicle’s handling and performance. It can be difficult to know if and to what extent your car has been damaged, so the Car Care Council urges motorists to watch for three warning signs to help determine if hitting a pothole has damaged their vehicle.

1. Experiencing a loss of control, swaying when making routine turns, bottoming out on city streets or bouncing excessively on rough roads are indicators that the steering and suspension may have been damaged. The steering and suspension are key safety-related systems. Together, they largely determine a vehicle’s ride and handling.

2. Pulling in one direction– instead of maintaining a straight path– and uneven tire wear are symptoms of an alignment problem. Proper wheel alignment is important for the lifespan of tires and helps ensure safe handling.

3. Low tire pressure, bulges or blisters on the sidewalls, or dents in the wheel rim will be visible and should be checked out as soon as possible, as tires are the critical connection between the vehicle and the road.

Because hitting a pothole with your car can do a real number on tires, wheels, steering and suspension and alignment, it is a good idea to describe the symptoms to a professional technician who can then check out the vehicle and make the necessary repairs to ensure safety and reliability.