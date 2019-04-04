Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

SHPD seeks to reduce distracted driving after analyzing info about number of deaths, use of phones

According to the NHTSA, 3,450 people were killed in 2016 because of distracted drivers

Staff report, Signal Tribune|April 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) issued a press release Tuesday, April 2, that clarified to residents that “distracted driving is dangerous” and how officials are “working to deter drivers” from harming others.

The department announced that, from April 7 to April 13 during the hours of 7am to 3pm, officers will focus their efforts on drivers that are talking, texting, using an application or any other action on their phone that “is not hands-free and violates California’s cell-phone law.”

The SHPD stated that a violation will subject people to a $162 fine for a first offense and at least $285 for a second offense.

“Using the phone should be the last thing a driver should be focused on,” said SHPD Police Chief Chris Nunley. “That text, phone call, email, picture, video or social-media post can wait. None of these things are worth risking your life and the lives of other drivers and passengers over.”

Distracted driving comes in many forms, but cell phones remain the top distraction, according to the SHPD. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that 3,450 people were killed in 2016 because of distracted drivers. A 2018 observational survey conducted by Fresno State and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) discovered that nearly 5 percent of California drivers were using their phone illegally behind the wheel, either by talking on or using their phone without a hands-free device.

The SHPD clarified other examples of distractions, include eating, grooming, talking to passengers, using GPS, adjusting the radio, taking off a jacket or reaching for an object on the floor. Officers stated that if there is an important phone call or if there is a need to reprogram a navigation system, to pull over to a safe parking place. The department also recommends silencing a phone or putting it out of reach.

Funding for the distracted-driving enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the OTS through the NHTSA.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LBPD investigating possible murder-suicide incident

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to the 600 block of west 14th Street Sunday, March 31, at 3:20pm to assist the Long Beach...

LBT driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run crash with parked cars, according to LBPD

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) arrested a Long Beach Transit (LBT) bus driver on suspicion of DUI Monday, April 1, after he crashed into park...

Adoption of new policy will allow LBCC students to use ‘preferred first name’ on college documents

The Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, March 27, to adopt a Preferred Name Policy for Long Beach City College. The policy...

Experts predict ‘moderate uptick’ in container imports through 2019

During the Port of Long Beach 15th annual Pulse of the Ports season forecast, officials projected that “a slowing domestic economy” will likely le...

Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue
Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
SHPD seeks to reduce distracted driving after analyzing info about number of deaths, use of phones