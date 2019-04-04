Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under News

LBPD investigating possible murder-suicide incident

A couple was found dead with multiple stab injuries, gunshot wound

Staff report, Signal Tribune|April 4, 2019

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to the 600 block of west 14th Street Sunday, March 31, at 3:20pm to assist the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) with a possible crime scene that involved a deceased male and female adult, according to the police.

The deceased female adult had multiple stab wounds to her upper and lower torso, and the deceased male adult had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper torso, the LBPD stated.

The incident is currently being investigated as a murder-suicide that occurred inside the residence.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Blanca Dominguez of Long Beach, and the suspect has been identified as her husband, 38-year-old Oscar Montoya of Long Beach. Dominguez and Montoya were initially found by family members who were concerned for their well-being based on recent communication from both individuals.

Two firearms and a knife were recovered from the scene. There were no previously reported incidents of domestic violence between Dominguez and Montoya, and the couple did not have any children. A motive for the shooting is unclear, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can contact LBPD homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smart phone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

