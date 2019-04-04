Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

O’Donnell, other elected officials voice support of AB 751

The bill, which allows students to take college-admissions tests for free, was heard by the Assembly Education Committee last week

Staff report, Signal Tribune|April 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Wednesday, March 27, 70th District California Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell’s office stated that the elected official “stood with educators and students” in support of Assembly Bill 751 (AB 751), the Pathways to College Act, which allows school districts to offer college-admissions tests– such as the SAT or ACT– during the school day at no cost to students.

“AB 751 removes obstacles to college attendance for students who may not otherwise have access to the exam or take it on their own,” O’Donnell said in a press release. “The current scandal makes the case for AB 751 by ensuring all students have access to test preparation and the test is administered in a secure environment. This bill is about equity and opportunity.”

The Pathways to College Act was heard by the Assembly Education Committee last week. It passed the Legislature last year with no “no” votes and was supported by approximately 150 California superintendents, according to O’Donnell’s office.

A summary of the hearing can be found at bit.ly/2I5OAbQ.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LBPD investigating possible murder-suicide incident

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to the 600 block of west 14th Street Sunday, March 31, at 3:20pm to assist the Long Beach...

SHPD seeks to reduce distracted driving after analyzing info about number of deaths, use of phones

The Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) issued a press release Tuesday, April 2, that clarified to residents that “distracted driving is dangerous...

LBT driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run crash with parked cars, according to LBPD

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) arrested a Long Beach Transit (LBT) bus driver on suspicion of DUI Monday, April 1, after he crashed into park...

Adoption of new policy will allow LBCC students to use ‘preferred first name’ on college documents

The Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, March 27, to adopt a Preferred Name Policy for Long Beach City College. The policy...

Experts predict ‘moderate uptick’ in container imports through 2019

During the Port of Long Beach 15th annual Pulse of the Ports season forecast, officials projected that “a slowing domestic economy” will likely le...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
O’Donnell, other elected officials voice support of AB 751