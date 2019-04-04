O’Donnell, other elected officials voice support of AB 751

The bill, which allows students to take college-admissions tests for free, was heard by the Assembly Education Committee last week

On Wednesday, March 27, 70th District California Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell’s office stated that the elected official “stood with educators and students” in support of Assembly Bill 751 (AB 751), the Pathways to College Act, which allows school districts to offer college-admissions tests– such as the SAT or ACT– during the school day at no cost to students.

“AB 751 removes obstacles to college attendance for students who may not otherwise have access to the exam or take it on their own,” O’Donnell said in a press release. “The current scandal makes the case for AB 751 by ensuring all students have access to test preparation and the test is administered in a secure environment. This bill is about equity and opportunity.”

The Pathways to College Act was heard by the Assembly Education Committee last week. It passed the Legislature last year with no “no” votes and was supported by approximately 150 California superintendents, according to O’Donnell’s office.

A summary of the hearing can be found at bit.ly/2I5OAbQ.