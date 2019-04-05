City announces street closures for LB Grand Prix, DRIFT events

City officials have advised people traveling through downtown Long Beach of street closures for Formula DRIFT and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach between April 5 and April 14. All streets will be re-opened by Monday, April 15, according to the City. Below is a listing of street closures and alternative access points, when applicable, by date:

Friday, April 5, 8am to 6pm; Saturday, April 6, 7am to 6pm

Seaside Way from Collins Way east until the street ends

Shoreline Drive from Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive

Wednesday, April 10 through Sunday, April 14

5am: All side streets off Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the race course

7am: Westbound Shoreline Drive, northbound Queensway Bridge off-ramp, southbound Queensway Bridge on-ramp from Shoreline Drive, Aquarium Way south of Shoreline Drive

3pm: Eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Boulevard; Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants; Chestnut Place and Golden Shore Avenue will provide access to the Aquarium of the Pacific; valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants; Shoreline Village has parking available, as well; all vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot

Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13

6am: Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, southbound Pine Avenue, Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard to Pine Avenue; access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permit-holders

7pm: Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants; valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants; Shoreline Village has parking available as well; all vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot

9:30pm: Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will be closed

Sunday, April 14

6am: Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, southbound Pine Avenue, Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard to Pine Avenue; access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permit-holders

7pm: Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants; valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants; Shoreline Village has parking available as well; all vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot; the Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will be closed

Monday, April 15

6am: Traffic flow will be restored to both eastbound and westbound Shoreline Drive; northbound Queensway Bridge off-ramp; southbound Queensway Bridge on-ramp from Shoreline Drive; eastbound and westbound Seaside Way; northbound and southbound Pine Avenue, including Pine Avenue Circle; northbound and southbound Shoreline Village Drive and all service roads and internal streets of The Pike