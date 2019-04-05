LB Hospitality Alliance announces participation in Denim Day to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Hospitality Alliance (LBHA) announced April 1 its participation in Denim Day, encouraging employees, guests and the Long Beach community to wear jeans April 24 to support survivors of all forms of sexual violence.

Denim Day is held annually during the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. According to the alliance, the campaign started after an Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because the justices ruled the victim must have consented, as she was wearing tight denim jeans.

“Wearing jeans on Denim Day is a poignant symbol against destructive attitudes about sexual harassment, abuse, assault and rape and a way to support those who have been affected directly by these terrible acts,” said LBHA Chair Pam Ryan. “We are proud to participate in this important movement, as sexual-violence awareness and prevention is an issue we prioritize all year round.”

To learn more about Denim Day, visit denimdayinfo.org.