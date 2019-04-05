Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Community

‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

Patients, family members gather for World Autism Awareness Day at local event to recognize brain developmental disorder affecting 1 in 59 children in US

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|April 5, 2019

Kids+play+with+blue+slime+at+Miller+Children%E2%80%99s+%26+Women%E2%80%99s+Hospital%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%9CLight+It+Up+Blue%E2%80%9D+event%2C+hosted+for+Autism+Awareness+Month%2C+on+Tuesday%2C+April+2
Back to Article
Back to Article

‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

Kids play with blue slime at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s “Light It Up Blue” event, hosted for Autism Awareness Month, on Tuesday, April 2

Kids play with blue slime at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s “Light It Up Blue” event, hosted for Autism Awareness Month, on Tuesday, April 2

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Kids play with blue slime at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s “Light It Up Blue” event, hosted for Autism Awareness Month, on Tuesday, April 2

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Kids play with blue slime at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s “Light It Up Blue” event, hosted for Autism Awareness Month, on Tuesday, April 2

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Patients, family members and supporters attended Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital “Light It Up Blue” event, which was hosted on World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday, April 2.

Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a brain developmental disorder that affects social communication, and it ranges from mild to moderate to severe.

The Stramski Children’s Developmental Center at Miller Children’s Hospital treats children– from birth to the age of 21– who have behavioral and developmental conditions, including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Down syndrome.

Attendees at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s “Light It Up Blue” event, hosted in recognition of Autism Awareness Month on Tuesday, April 2, held signs that had the names of those they were supporting.

Dr. Gary Feldman, medical director of the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center, was recognized for his dedication in caring for autistic children by being presented with certificates from 47th District Congressmember Alan Lowenthal and Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The honor noted the “critical work the Stramski Center does to help promote a greater understanding of autism in the Long Beach community.”

During his acceptance, Feldman stressed the importance of autism awareness.

“The diagnosis can be made earlier,” he said. “The more awareness we have, the more philanthropy– and more money can be injected into research.”

Attendees showed their support by wearing blue, the color used to symbolize autism. They also held signs with the names of those they were there to support. At the end of the event, they were asked to place a blue pinwheel on the grass– a total of 59– with one of them being white, which was also meant to symbolize the one in 59 kids that are affected with autism in the United States.

During the rest of the month, the pavilion will be illuminated with blue lights for Autism Awareness Month.

“Right now, we still have difficulty in making a diagnosis,” Feldman said. “It’s an observational diagnosis. We don’t have a blood test yet. So, we are observing children and seeing if they fit into the diagnostic criteria. The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

CHLB officials say team finalizing licensing applications, awaiting word from OSHPD
CHLB officials say team finalizing licensing applications, awaiting word from OSHPD
Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs
Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs
Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’
Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’
A Grand Prix-view before the big race
A Grand Prix-view before the big race
Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue
Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue

Other stories filed under Community

Braided together in friendship
Braided together in friendship
LB Hospitality Alliance announces participation in Denim Day to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Long Beach Hospitality Alliance (LBHA) announced April 1 its participation in Denim Day, encouraging employees, guests and the Long Beach communit...

City announces street closures for LB Grand Prix, DRIFT events

City officials have advised people traveling through downtown Long Beach of street closures for Formula DRIFT and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach b...

LBCC to host free orientation to educate public about its new Port of LB program

The Port of Long Beach Maritime Center of Excellence at Long Beach City College (LBCC) will host a free orientation session to educate the community a...

A Grand Prix-view before the big race
A Grand Prix-view before the big race
Navigate Left
  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    CHLB officials say team finalizing licensing applications, awaiting word from OSHPD

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    A Grand Prix-view before the big race

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    Pilot conducts emergency landing with single-engine plane on Orange Avenue

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    Remembering the LB Petroleum Club

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    SH City Council selects Woods as new mayor, Copeland as vice mayor

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    As officials broke ground on affordable-housing development, LB resident recalled her struggles with illness

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    At tsunami drill, officials stress ‘know your zone’

  • ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

    Carousel

    Transforming from hangar to eatery

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’