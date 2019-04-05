Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Community

11th Annual Cambodia Town Culture Festival to celebrate traditions, feature hands-on demonstrations

The event will include traditional celebrations of Cambodian New Year, displays of multiple artistic pieces and family activities.

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|April 5, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Long Beach Vice Mayor Dee Andrews and 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw will co-host the 11th Annual Cambodia Town Culture Festival on Sunday, April 7, from 8:30am to 5pm at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St.

The Cambodian community will celebrate the traditions of their native country by ringing in the 2,563rd Cambodian New Year, which is the Year of the Pig, according to officials.

The open-air festival will have hands-on demonstrations of a variety of art forms from Cambodian culture. Local Cambodian artisans and culture bearers will share their expertise through interactive demonstrations.

“This a wonderful event,” Andrews said. “I am very grateful that we live in a city so diverse and willing to embrace different cultures and backgrounds. This is going to be a wonderful event that highlights and educates us on the Cambodia culture.”

Among the arts and cultural exhibits on display will be Cambodian classical dance and costuming, drawing, shadow puppets, music, musical instruments, textiles, dressmaking, weddings, gardening and cooking.

“We encourage all residents to attend and experience this great celebration,” Supernaw said.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the large lot on the corner of Walnut and Anaheim Street.

Call (562) 570-6816 or (562) 570-4444 with any questions.

Event sponsors include: Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn; the Port of Long Beach; Edison International; Midtown Business Improvement District; H.E. Sun Chanthol; Long Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Pacific 6.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Community

Braided together in friendship
Braided together in friendship
‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’
‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’
LB Hospitality Alliance announces participation in Denim Day to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Long Beach Hospitality Alliance (LBHA) announced April 1 its participation in Denim Day, encouraging employees, guests and the Long Beach communit...

City announces street closures for LB Grand Prix, DRIFT events

City officials have advised people traveling through downtown Long Beach of street closures for Formula DRIFT and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach b...

LBCC to host free orientation to educate public about its new Port of LB program

The Port of Long Beach Maritime Center of Excellence at Long Beach City College (LBCC) will host a free orientation session to educate the community a...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
11th Annual Cambodia Town Culture Festival to celebrate traditions, feature hands-on demonstrations