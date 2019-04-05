11th Annual Cambodia Town Culture Festival to celebrate traditions, feature hands-on demonstrations

The event will include traditional celebrations of Cambodian New Year, displays of multiple artistic pieces and family activities.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach Vice Mayor Dee Andrews and 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw will co-host the 11th Annual Cambodia Town Culture Festival on Sunday, April 7, from 8:30am to 5pm at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St.

The Cambodian community will celebrate the traditions of their native country by ringing in the 2,563rd Cambodian New Year, which is the Year of the Pig, according to officials.

The open-air festival will have hands-on demonstrations of a variety of art forms from Cambodian culture. Local Cambodian artisans and culture bearers will share their expertise through interactive demonstrations.

“This a wonderful event,” Andrews said. “I am very grateful that we live in a city so diverse and willing to embrace different cultures and backgrounds. This is going to be a wonderful event that highlights and educates us on the Cambodia culture.”

Among the arts and cultural exhibits on display will be Cambodian classical dance and costuming, drawing, shadow puppets, music, musical instruments, textiles, dressmaking, weddings, gardening and cooking.

“We encourage all residents to attend and experience this great celebration,” Supernaw said.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the large lot on the corner of Walnut and Anaheim Street.

Call (562) 570-6816 or (562) 570-4444 with any questions.

Event sponsors include: Los Angeles County 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn; the Port of Long Beach; Edison International; Midtown Business Improvement District; H.E. Sun Chanthol; Long Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Pacific 6.