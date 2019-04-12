Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Community

Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

The 77-year-old, who was honored during National Volunteer Week, says motivation is to help people ‘take their minds off their problems.’

Denny Cristales, Managing Editor|April 12, 2019

Eugene+Rogers%2C+a+77-year-old+local+resident+who+has+spent+decades+volunteering+his+time+at+Dignity+Health%E2%80%93+St.+Mary+Medical+Center%2C+is+pictured+playing+the+piano+on+Wednesday%2C+April+10%2C+when+he+was+awarded+the+St.+Mary+Humankindness+Award.+Rogers%2C+on+average%2C+said+he+plays+the+piano+for+folks+in+the+hospital+lobby+during+the+morning+from+Monday+to+Friday.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

Eugene Rogers, a 77-year-old local resident who has spent decades volunteering his time at Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center, is pictured playing the piano on Wednesday, April 10, when he was awarded the St. Mary Humankindness Award. Rogers, on average, said he plays the piano for folks in the hospital lobby during the morning from Monday to Friday.

Eugene Rogers, a 77-year-old local resident who has spent decades volunteering his time at Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center, is pictured playing the piano on Wednesday, April 10, when he was awarded the St. Mary Humankindness Award. Rogers, on average, said he plays the piano for folks in the hospital lobby during the morning from Monday to Friday.

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Eugene Rogers, a 77-year-old local resident who has spent decades volunteering his time at Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center, is pictured playing the piano on Wednesday, April 10, when he was awarded the St. Mary Humankindness Award. Rogers, on average, said he plays the piano for folks in the hospital lobby during the morning from Monday to Friday.

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune

Eugene Rogers, a 77-year-old local resident who has spent decades volunteering his time at Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center, is pictured playing the piano on Wednesday, April 10, when he was awarded the St. Mary Humankindness Award. Rogers, on average, said he plays the piano for folks in the hospital lobby during the morning from Monday to Friday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As a soothing melody can be heard throughout the Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center lobby Wednesday morning, local volunteer Eugene Rogers’s fingers can be seen gently touching each key on his piano, seemingly dancing in harmony with the tune that each movement is creating.

Rogers, 77, has been doing this for decades: Catching a bus every weekday morning; positioning himself in front of the piano; and performing symphonic sounds for those waiting in the medical facility’s lobby.

The fact that he is also partially blind has not stopped him from committing to his volunteer work.

“Well, it’s kind of hard to explain,” said Rogers to the Signal Tribune about his love for piano. “When I play, I don’t even think about playing. I just do a song I want to play, and I just play it. It’s a little hard to explain. It’s like trying to explain the color red to a totally blind person who’s never seen before. […] It just kind of comes natural to me.”

Officials with Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center presented the longtime volunteer Wednesday on-site with the St. Mary Humankindness Award, just in time for National Volunteer Week.

From April 7 to April 13, National Volunteer Week celebrates the impact volunteer service has had on communities.

Fittingly for Rogers, the award had braille imprinted into it by organizers.

Nicknamed “Gene,” Rogers has been volunteering at the facility since 1981. Nearly 40 years ago, Rogers accessed the hospital’s Low Vision Center when he began experiencing vision impairment. Ever since the center officially diagnosed Rogers as legally blind, he said he has made an attempt to stay busy by performing for visitors and staff.

Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune
The St. Mary Humankindness Award, which hospital officials honored to longtime volunteer Eugene Rogers on Wednesday, April 10, at Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center

“Once in a while I take off a day, but on the average I’m here anywhere from four to five days a week,” he said. “Oh, I don’t know. I guess I’m just not ready to stay home and sit in a lawn chair and do nothing. I just want to get out and do something, so this is kind of the way to do it. […] I think it keeps you healthy in a way.”

Rogers learned to play piano as a kid, when his teacher would assist him in reading music. Playing by ear, Rogers said he “picked up a little bit here and there” and developed his talents over time.

During his volunteering tenure, Rogers said he also spent about 20 years working at the medical facility’s print shop. It was during this time that he pitched the idea to play piano for the public.

Courtesy Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center
Officials with Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center gathered for a group photo during the recognition of longtime hospital volunteer Eugene Rogers. Pictured, from left to right, are: Ardel Avelino, senior director of clinic operations; Rogers; Sister Celeste Trahan, CCVI, VP of Mission Integration; Leon Choiniere, chief financial officer; Bonnie Panlasigui,chief operating officer; Denise Livingston, director of human resources; (back center) Mike Verbitski, senior director of business development.

“I mentioned the fact that it’d be kind of nice to play the piano for the people, because nobody wants to come to the hospital unless you have to,” Rogers said. “I thought it’d be kind of nice to play here in the lobby, where they have to sit and wait for their relatives or wait for some procedure, and take their minds off their problems a little bit.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Epic Poems Part I: Venus and Adonis
Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Epic Poems Part I: Venus and Adonis
Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service
Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service
Long Beach residents speak out against homelessness, lack of housing and other issues at People’s State of the City
Long Beach residents speak out against homelessness, lack of housing and other issues at People’s State of the City
Long Beach’s first baseball star
Long Beach’s first baseball star
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Epic Poems Part I: Venus and Adonis
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Epic Poems Part I: Venus and Adonis

Other stories filed under Community

An emphasis on togetherness, teamwork

The Long Beach Boy Scout organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year after it was founded in 1919. It has a diverse set of programs fo...

Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service
Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service
Long Beach residents speak out against homelessness, lack of housing and other issues at People’s State of the City
Long Beach residents speak out against homelessness, lack of housing and other issues at People’s State of the City
11th Annual Cambodia Town Culture Festival to celebrate traditions, feature hands-on demonstrations

Long Beach Vice Mayor Dee Andrews and 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw will co-host the 11th Annual Cambodia Town Culture Festival on Sunday,...

Braided together in friendship
Braided together in friendship
Navigate Left
  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Epic Poems Part I: Venus and Adonis

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    Long Beach residents speak out against homelessness, lack of housing and other issues at People’s State of the City

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    A look at the bygone days

    Long Beach’s first baseball star

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Epic Poems Part I: Venus and Adonis

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    Braided together in friendship

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    ‘The earlier interventions are implemented, the better the outcome’

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    CHLB officials say team finalizing licensing applications, awaiting word from OSHPD

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs

  • Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center

    Carousel

    Nonprofit to host art reception focusing on ‘artifacts’

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Decades-long volunteer spends time playing tunes on piano at local medical center