Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Letter: A staple of the city

Larry Andre, Website comment|April 16, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Larry Forester has truly been good for the City of Signal Hill [“Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service,” April 12, 2019]. His love of the city and leadership has helped to bring an oil city that had a rough-and-tumble past and helped to modernize and make Signal Hill a safe, beautiful place.

Larry Andre
Website comment

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Long Beach’s first baseball star
Long Beach’s first baseball star
Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs
Commentary: Hit a pothole? Look for these warning signs
Commentary: Why the Long Beach community isn’t benefiting from the cannabis boom

After more than a year since Long Beach opened its doors to legal recreational marijuana, the City has yet to see a single dollar in tax revenue from ...

Letter: Mourning a place filled with memories

I am very saddened by the sale of the property for residential development [“Remembering the LB Petroleum Club,” March 29, 2019]. I would ...

We’ve been nominated!
We’ve been nominated!

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mourning a place filled with memories

I am very saddened by the sale of the property for residential development [“Remembering the LB Petroleum Club,” March 29, 2019]. I would ...

Letter: A standing ovation

My son-in-law graciously treated me and his family to this wonderful, energetic, most talented, well-directed, loveable and highly gifted group of...

Letter: Bringing light to Long Beach’s past

I sure want to thank you and the Signal Tribune for publishing Claudine’s great article on the Hathaway’s Long Beach and Las Alamitos not-so-s...

Letter: In appreciation of support

For the last four months, I have had the honor and privilege of knocking on doors, speaking to residents and joining them in their living rooms to dis...

Letter: In memoriam

It is with great sadness and utmost respect that we bid farewell to Dave Werts, husband to the Historical Society of Long Beach’s (HSLB) president, ...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Letter: A staple of the city