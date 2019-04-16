Letter: A staple of the city
Larry Forester has truly been good for the City of Signal Hill [“Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service,” April 12, 2019]. His love of the city and leadership has helped to bring an oil city that had a rough-and-tumble past and helped to modernize and make Signal Hill a safe, beautiful place.
Larry Andre
Website comment
