Recognizing those who perished for 'healing, renewal'
Locals honor lives lost in 1970s Cambodian genocide during annual event.
More than 100 people attended the 5th Annual Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day on Wednesday, April 17, at Long Beach Fire Union Hall, 2201 Cherry Ave. The Long Beach Cambodian Community hosted the event to honor the approximately 2 million lives lost during the Cambodian genocide from 1975 to 1979. Event organizers also recognized survivors by inviting the community to attend in an effort to reflect on “healing and renewal.”
