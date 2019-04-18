Recognizing those who perished for ‘healing, renewal’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

More than 100 people attended the 5th Annual Cambodian Genocide Remembrance Day on Wednesday, April 17, at Long Beach Fire Union Hall, 2201 Cherry Ave. The Long Beach Cambodian Community hosted the event to honor the approximately 2 million lives lost during the Cambodian genocide from 1975 to 1979. Event organizers also recognized survivors by inviting the community to attend in an effort to reflect on “healing and renewal.”