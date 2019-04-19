LB Water’s Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget, rate-setting process organized this week

A series of public meetings will continue throughout May and June.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach Water’s budget and rate-setting process for Fiscal Year 2019-20 began this week, with more public meetings scheduled into May and June.

Thursday’s workshop kicked off a series of budget and rates workshops that will have the Board of Water Commissioners adopt the water and sewer budgets for FY 2019-20 and establish the corresponding water and sewer rates for FY 2019-20.

The adoption of water and sewer rates for FY 2019-20 are subject to a subsequent Proposition 218 public hearing and approval by the Long Beach City Council. All meetings are open to the public to attend and will be held at Long Beach Water’s Administration Building at 1800 E. Wardlow Rd.

The budget and rates workshop schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 2, 9am: Full budget, including Capital Improvement Program, revenue and rates

Thursday, May 30, 9am: Review of full budget and rates

Thursday, June 13, 9am: Rate adoption by the Board of Water Commissioners