The Signal Tribune newspaper

Male succumbs to injuries after vehicle-pedestrian collision at Willow and LA River intersection

Staff Report|April 19, 2019

On April 11, at approximately 10:50pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers responded to the intersection of Willow Street and the Los Angeles River overpass regarding an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult, the department announced this week.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian lying along the south curb of the eastbound lanes of Willow Street on the Los Angeles River overpass. The pedestrian was non-responsive, and the Long Beach Fire Department responded to perform life-saving measures. The pedestrian was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on April 14.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian, identified as a 35-year-old resident of Long Beach, was in the middle of eastbound lanes of Willow Street, not in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by a 59-year-old resident of Long Beach. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The pedestrian’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, the department stated. The driver possessed a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Those with information regarding the collision can contact Detective Fox of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7110. Visit lacrimestoppers.org.

