City of LB to offer youth recreation programs in local parks during school spring break

During the upcoming school spring break, from April 22 through April 26, the City of Long Beach will offer free youth and teen recreation programs at various parks throughout the city. Parents and guardians also have the option of registering their child for an El Dorado Nature Center workshop for a low-cost fee.

Spring Break Fun Days– Free

Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine will offer “Spring Fun Days,” extended supervision (drop-in, non-custodial care) recreation programs at neighborhood parks. Children ages 5 through 12 years old can enjoy free games, crafts, sports tournaments, field trips and more. The programs are scheduled from 11am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, from April 22 through April 26.

The public can visit bit.ly/1Ga7Boi for daily program schedules.

“The free programs for youth and teens offered by Parks, Recreation and Marine will provide opportunities for safe fun for youth over the spring school break,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “Programs are offered throughout the city, so that all families have easy access.”

Spring Break Teen Programs– Free

Teens can also participate in free spring break activities at Admiral Kidd, Chavez, Coolidge, McBride and Silverado parks and at the Freeman Center, 1205 Freeman Ave. The public can visit bit.ly/1Ga7Boi for daily program schedules.

El Dorado Nature Center Spring Break Programs

Children ages 5 to 8 (must have kindergarten experience) can participate in nature-themed workshops during spring break at El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St. Each one-time session is from 9am to noon and costs $20. Those interested can register at lbparks.org. Below is a list of upcoming workshops:

April 22: Jewels of the Air (all about hummingbirds), Course #30785

April 23: The Worms Crawl In, The Worms Crawl Out, Course #30786

April 24: Kaleidoscope (discover colorful birds, animals and plants, Course #30787

April 25: Nature Rocks! (art and music), Course #30788

April 26: Coyotes, ‘Possums and Skunks, Oh My!, Course #30789