Resource fair to take place this weekend

The City of Long Beach will host its second annual Celebration of the Young Child, a resource fair for families with children up to age 6, on Saturday, April 27. The free, one-day event will take place from 10am to 2pm at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

More than 70 Long Beach organizations will be in attendance, ranging from parent groups, preschools and child-friendly businesses to representatives from the Long Beach Public Library and Aquarium of the Pacific. Organizations will provide bike-helmet fittings and free developmental screenings, and information will be shared about bicycle safety, pediatric dentistry, breastfeeding support, mental-health resources, child-abuse prevention and more. Every booth also includes hands-on activities, such as sensory play, coloring, face painting and games.

“It is critical that we support our youngest residents and their families in order make a meaningful and transformative impact on children and our entire community,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “Celebration of the Young Child connects families to key resources that contribute to children’s success.”

Celebration of the Young Child is part of the City’s Early Childhood Education Program (ECEP). In October 2018, the Long Beach City Council reviewed a presentation and voted unanimously to receive and file the Long Beach Early Childhood Education Strategic Plan. The plan was created by the City in partnership with the Mayor’s Fund for Education and the Long Beach Early Childhood Education Committee to ensure that all families and young children across the City have equitable access to programs and support, according to officials.

According to recent census data, more than 34,000 children under the age of 6 live in Long Beach.

“We know that when kids do well in their early years, they are much more likely to be successful in the future,” said Kelly Colopy, director of the City’s Health and Human Services Department. “Celebration of the Young Child provides great, hands-on fun and learning to help children dream up possibilities.”

Celebration of the Young Child attendees are advised to enter the event from Atherton Street. Parking is free in the CSULB Pyramid parking structure. In partnership with LAZ Parking, the Health Department is providing free shuttle transportation to the event from the Brett Hart, Mark Twain and Michelle Obama libraries. Shuttles will run every half hour starting at 10am, with the last shuttle departing CSULB at 2pm.

For more information about the event, visit the ECEP’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LBHealthECEP/ or call (562) 570-4000. To learn more about the City of Long Beach Early Childhood Education Strategic Plan, visit longbeach.gov/ecep or call (562) 570-4000.