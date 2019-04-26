Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Community

City of SH seeking proposals for outdoor art piece for SH Public Library

Staff Report|April 26, 2019

The City of Signal Hill announced in a press release April 25 that it is requesting that artists submit proposals to design, produce/manufacture and install a five-panel art piece to be displayed on a concrete retaining wall in the outdoor patio of the new Signal Hill Library.

The full Request for Proposals can be found at cityofsignalhill.org/bids. The City will form an Art Selection Committee to review proposals and make a recommendation to the Signal Hill City Council for award of contract.

Interested artists should submit three copies of the proposal to Aly Mancini, the Cityâ€™s director of Community Services, at 2175 Cherry Ave.

The submission deadline is Tuesday, May 14, at 4pm.

For more information regarding the Request for Proposals or the future Signal Hill Library, contact Mancini at (562) 989-7330 or [email protected]

