The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Community

US residents to participate in nationwide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Officials recommend that residents properly dispose of drugs to prevent ‘misuse, theft or accidental ingestion.’

Staff Report|April 26, 2019

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recently announced that consumers who have prescription drugs that are no longer needed or are expired can safely dispose of them on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which is on Saturday, April 27.

According to the CDPH, unused medications in homes “create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, theft or misuse.” Officials added that proper disposal of unused drugs protects the environment and helps save lives.

“We know that the majority of abused prescription drugs are from the home medicine cabinets of family and friends,” said Karen Smith, state public health officer and CDPH director. “The take-back event is a valuable opportunity for everyone to help keep their loved ones safe.”

Visit the Drug Enforcement Administration website at takebackday.dea.gov for locations throughout California or by calling (800) 882-9539. Events throughout the state run from 10am to 2pm. There is no charge.

Consumers can anonymously drop off pills and other solids, such as patches and well-sealed liquids. However, there will be no collection of sharps waste, such as needles and syringes at these sites.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

During the National Prescription Drug Take-Back event in October 2018, federal, state and local law-enforcement partners across the country collected 457 tons of unwanted prescription drugs, according to the CDPH.

