Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Community

Public education leaders to address NAACP, community at April 28 meeting

Staff Report|April 26, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A Long Beach Branch NAACP meeting on Sunday, April 28, will feature multiple public-education leaders that will inform about various programs in the region.

The public meeting will be at Ernest McBride Sr. Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., at 3pm.

Public education leaders include: Jane Close Conoley, president of California State University, Long Beach (CSULB); Christopher Steinhauser, Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) superintendent; Loren Blanchard, executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the California State University Chancellor’s Office; Eloy Oakley, California Community Colleges Chancellor; Reagan Romali, Long Beach City College superintendent-president; and Janet Napolitano Representative, UC President.

Charles Smith and Kevin Johnson, NAACP Education Program chairs, will serve as moderators.

Leaders will address the community during the NAACP recognition of Public Education Month.

They will also report on new education programs and other current educational programs in their system.

“This is an opportunity for members of the public to receive information directly from the leaders of major public education institutions that impact their lives, share concerns, solutions and ask questions,” said Naomi Rainey-Pierson, president of the Long Beach Branch NAACP.

Organizers said the main goals of the event are to provide “two-way communication and to help our community become better educated, stronger, equitable and inclusive.”

The Long Beach Branch NAACP annually celebrates Public Education Month and recognizes the people who work with students in the public-education setting.

To attend the meeting, RSVP by contacting [email protected]

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Community

Public invited to candidate forum between 33rd District State Senator candidates

The Wrigley Area Neighborhood Association (WANA) recently announced that it will host a public candidate forum on Monday, May 6, at 7pm between 33rd D...

City of SH to host progress-report meeting on Parks and Recreation Master Plan
City of SH to host progress-report meeting on Parks and Recreation Master Plan
LB Area Chamber of Commerce hires government affairs manager
LB Area Chamber of Commerce hires government affairs manager
LB Community Foundation initiates college-to-career program to match ‘local talent to local employers’

The same week Long Beach City College (LBCC) officials introduced a similar initiative that would link students to employers, the Long Beach Community...

US residents to participate in nationwide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recently announced that consumers who have prescription drugs that are no longer needed or are expir...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Public education leaders to address NAACP, community at April 28 meeting