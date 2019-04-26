Public education leaders to address NAACP, community at April 28 meeting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Long Beach Branch NAACP meeting on Sunday, April 28, will feature multiple public-education leaders that will inform about various programs in the region.

The public meeting will be at Ernest McBride Sr. Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., at 3pm.

Public education leaders include: Jane Close Conoley, president of California State University, Long Beach (CSULB); Christopher Steinhauser, Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) superintendent; Loren Blanchard, executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the California State University Chancellor’s Office; Eloy Oakley, California Community Colleges Chancellor; Reagan Romali, Long Beach City College superintendent-president; and Janet Napolitano Representative, UC President.

Charles Smith and Kevin Johnson, NAACP Education Program chairs, will serve as moderators.

Leaders will address the community during the NAACP recognition of Public Education Month.

They will also report on new education programs and other current educational programs in their system.

“This is an opportunity for members of the public to receive information directly from the leaders of major public education institutions that impact their lives, share concerns, solutions and ask questions,” said Naomi Rainey-Pierson, president of the Long Beach Branch NAACP.

Organizers said the main goals of the event are to provide “two-way communication and to help our community become better educated, stronger, equitable and inclusive.”

The Long Beach Branch NAACP annually celebrates Public Education Month and recognizes the people who work with students in the public-education setting.

To attend the meeting, RSVP by contacting [email protected]