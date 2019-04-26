Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Public invited to candidate forum between 33rd District State Senator candidates

Staff Report|April 26, 2019

The Wrigley Area Neighborhood Association (WANA) recently announced that it will host a public candidate forum on Monday, May 6, at 7pm between 33rd District State Senator candidates Lena Gonzalez and Jack Guerrero.

The forum will be at Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St.

WANA officials wrote that the purpose of the event was to introduce local residents to the candidates ahead of the special election, which will take place June 4.

Audience members will have an opportunity to submit a question in writing prior to the beginning of the forum. Candidates will be allotted one minute each to respond. Due to limited time, there may not be time for all questions to be addressed, according to WANA.

