City of SH to host progress-report meeting on Parks and Recreation Master Plan

On Monday, April 29, at the Signal Hill City Council Chambers, city officials will host a community meeting to update residents about the progress of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Pictured is a file photo, taken at a previous master-plan meeting in January, of a slideshow presentation that featured a list of desired park activities from residents. The list includes the potential implementation of senior programming, yoga and skate parks.

City of Signal Hill officials will host a community meeting on Monday, April 29, at the Signal Hill City Council Chambers to present the development progress of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The event, which will be from 6pm to 7:30pm, will review the initial findings, survey results and preliminary recommendations developed by project consultant Greenplay, LLC.

Signal Hill residents voiced their opinionsat a similar meeting Thursday, Jan. 31, about the city’s parks in preparation for the plan that aims to modify and retrofit recreational areas.

During that community meeting, representatives with Greenplay, LLC.– a consultant firm for parks, recreation, open space and related agencies– garnered input from locals to determine the city’s public-recreation needs.

That evening, Aly Mancini, the City’s community-services director, told attendees that establishing a park master plan allows officials to make informed decisions about public green spaces.

“You know, one thing I love about this community– I’ve worked with the City for 12 years– is that we really don’t do anything unless the community has asked us to do it,” Mancini said. “[…] We look at our master plan and say, ‘What is it that the community has asked us to do?’ And we prioritize based on that input. […] We make sure that we are allocating resources where the community wants them to go.”

Last November, the Signal Hill City Council awarded the contract to Greenplay, LLC., for the creation of the parks-and-recreation master plan for the city by July 2019 at a cost of $74,999, as reported previously by the Signal Tribune.

Mancini said during that council meeting that Signal Hill last established a park master plan three decades ago in 1989.

The public is encouraged to attend the Monday, April 29, meeting. For more information, call (562) 989-7330.