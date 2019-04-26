Pictured is a file photo of Beach Streets University, which was hosted by the City of Long Beach April 29, 2017. This weekend, residents will again have access to open streets and be able to bike, skate and walk through the community.

Pictured is a file photo of Beach Streets University, which was hosted by the City of Long Beach April 29, 2017. This weekend, residents will again have access to open streets and be able to bike, skate and walk through the community.

Pictured is a file photo of Beach Streets University, which was hosted by the City of Long Beach April 29, 2017. This weekend, residents will again have access to open streets and be able to bike, skate and walk through the community.

City of LB, LA Metro to host Beach Streets event on Pacific Avenue on April 27

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach’s popular open-streets event returns this weekend with Beach Streets Pacific, presented by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), with a route stretching from downtown to Wrigley. The 2.5-mile route travels along Pacific Avenue from 3rd Street to Willow Street and along Willow Street from Pacific Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.

Participants will be able to walk, bike, stroll or roll the route from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 27.

“We love expanding bicycle and pedestrian awareness with Beach Streets,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “Past events have attracted tens of thousands of people to our city, and with every open-street event, people can explore a neighborhood that they may never have been to.”

The event kicks off at 10am at Pacific Avenue and 4th Street, with remarks from Garcia, Long Beach Vice Mayor Dee Andrews and representatives from LA Metro.

Entertainment hubs along the route will be located at Pacific Avenue and 3rd Street, Pacific Avenue and 21st Street and Willow Street and Magnolia Avenue. The hubs will feature music, food and children’s activities.

City officials said Beach Streets Pacific is made possible by Metro, which approved funding for the event as part of its Open Streets Grant Program Cycle Three.

“Open streets feels like heaven for our many pedestrians, walkers, bikers and skaters,” said L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Sheila Kuehl. “Open-streets events allow people to get out of their cars and stroll or cycle farther than they have ever before been able to right in their communities.”

Vehicle crossings will be allowed at 6th Street, 7th Street, 10th Street, Anaheim Street, Pacific Coast Highway and Hill Street.

For more information, the community can visit beachstreets.com.