Slideshow: Counter-protesters defend ‘hate free LBC’ in response to an anticipated white-nationalist rally at Bluff Park

Dozens of community members gathered together Sunday, April 28, at Bluff Park in response to an anticipated white nationalist rally.

The rally was being organized through a now-deleted Facebook event created by the United Patriot National Front, a far-right group that has been linked to white nationalism.

According to reports by the FBI this week, an arrest has been made in connection to a planned bombing that was set to go off during the rally.

More information will be available later this week on signaltribunenewspaper.com