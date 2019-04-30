Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under Carousel, News

Slideshow: Counter-protesters defend ‘hate free LBC’ in response to an anticipated white-nationalist rally at Bluff Park

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|April 30, 2019

Dozens of community members gathered together Sunday, April 28, at Bluff Park in response to an anticipated white nationalist rally.

The rally was being organized through a now-deleted Facebook event created by the United Patriot National Front, a far-right group that has been linked to white nationalism.

According to reports by the FBI this week, an arrest has been made in connection to a planned bombing that was set to go off during the rally.

More information will be available later this week on signaltribunenewspaper.com

