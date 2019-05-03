Dancing for Our Stars event to benefit cancer patients at LB Medical Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Friday, May 3, the 11th Annual “Dancing for Our Stars” Gala will pair five community members with connections to cancer with professional dancers for a night of “show-stopping” dance numbers in support of the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, officials announced this week.

This year’s masquerade ball theme, “Waltzing for a Cure,” will bring together supporters dressed “in their finest attire ready to be swept off their feet by the evening’s performances.”

The event is from 7pm to 8:30pm at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach, 200 S. Pine Ave.

The event is based on the television series “Dancing with the Stars.”

Each duo will perform a theatrical dance, described by officials as a “blending freestyle and waltz in a musical genre of their selection.”

Dancers will include: Rick Bryson, president of Bryson Financial; Amanda Johnson, real-estate investor; Rick Loveall, mortgage advisor; Ellyn McIntosh and Dave Sobanski, respective corporate medical director/physician and licensed vocational nurse; and Mariusz & Aleksandra Wirga, who are with MemorialCare.

Officials with the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center state that more than 1,800 patients each year have access to targeted, customized therapy treatments tailored to their unique needs.

Visit memorialcare.org for more information about Friday’s event.