Letter to the Editor: In support of local officers

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff and Long Beach Police Chief Jim McDonnell recently spoke about the expectations placed on today’s police officers. In addition to their primary responsibility of protecting their communities, Sheriff McDonnell described how police officers are now expected to engage in issues such homelessness, mental illness and opioid abuse. The City of Signal Hill is very fortunate to have a police department that understands that those suffering from these issues are in need of help and should be treated with compassion and respect. Our police officers not only do this, but they try to find help for these individuals. The Signal Hill Police Foundation appreciates the good work of all the men and women of the Signal Hill Police Department and the leadership provided by Chief [Christopher] Nunley.

David Slater

Signal Hill Police Foundation President