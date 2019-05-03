Potential suspect with gun on LBCC campus false alarm, according to LBPD

Officers determined that the suspect was just a student with a replica firearm for class.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Wednesday determined everything was “all clear” after a 911 call was made about a possible suspect with a gun at Long Beach City College’s (LBCC) Pacific Coast Campus.

LBPD officers determined the “suspect” was a student with a replica firearm that was brought to campus as part of a class, according to the department’s media-relations detail May 1.

The LBPD affirmed there were no injuries, arrests or real threats to the campus or students.

“Those who responded to this incident did exactly what they needed to do,” said Reagan Romali, LBCC superintendent-president in a press release Wednesday morning. “If you see something, say something. Thank you to our excellent faculty and staff who implemented the lock-down immediately. This highlights the importance [of] the emergency training provided and the partnership between LBCC and LBPD. We’ve offered several trainings over the past year to our faculty and staff, and we are extremely grateful for the incredibly quick response from the Long Beach Police Department.”

The LBPD stated that officers responded to a 911 call on May 1 at 10:20am at the LBCC Pacific Coast Campus. That’s when officers determined that the firearm was merely a toy, according to LBCC officials in its press release. The college clarified that the toy was for a class production.

LBCC officials said “dozens” of email and text alerts were distributed out to students and staff about the potential incident.

Those who evacuated buildings that morning returned to their rooms and resumed class as normal, according to LBCC officials.