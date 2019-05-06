City officials announce first case of measles reported in LB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) confirmed May 4 the first case of measles in a Long Beach resident since 2015, officials said.

The City of Long Beach stated in a press release that the individual is an adult and is recovering at home.

The announcement of the measles case comes at a time when the disease has been rampant throughout California, including several cases reported in Los Angeles County (excluding Long Beach) and one case reported in an Orange County resident.

The Health Department stated that measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes. Measles spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person, officials said, adding that measles is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. People who become infected are contagious before they have symptoms and know they are infected. About 90 percent of people who have never been immunized against measles become ill seven to 21 days after exposure, the department noted.

City officials said that the Health Department is working with the neighboring health jurisdictions of Orange County and Los Angeles County to identify and notify residents of locations the infected individual visited while contagious. Health Department staff are notifying locations in Long Beach the person visited while contagious. Individuals who visited the following Long Beach locations at the times stated below may have been exposed to measles:

More information on places this individual visited while contagious can be found at the following sites:

• Orange County exposures can be found at ochealthinfo.com/measles.

• Los Angeles County exposures can be found at publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Those at the above locations during the dates and times specified should monitor for symptoms of measles for 21 days after being exposed. Those who think they may have measles should call their medical provider before arriving at the medical office to avoid exposing others to the virus, officials said.

The best way to protect yourself from measles is to get vaccinated, said Anissa David, City health officer.

“All children and non-immune adults should be vaccinated against measles,” she said. “If you are unsure of your vaccination status, contact your provider to make sure you are up-to-date.”

Visit cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules to learn more about vaccine schedules. The Health Department will continue to monitor and respond and will notify the public if any additional exposures occur, officials said.

For more information regarding measles, visit the Long Beach Health Department’s website at longbeach.gov/measles.