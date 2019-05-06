CSULB officials to use ‘Stop the Bleed’ emergency kits to help victims in potential mass-shooting incidents

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Being prepared for a mass shooting or major emergency is of top concern at Long Beach State University, according to school officials that announced in a press release this week that the campus will begin distributing emergency kits.

Campus officials announced Monday, May 6, that they are collaborating with Dignity Health to deploy “Stop the Bleed” kits throughout campus. The kits contain Combat Application Tourniquets, gloves, gauze and bandages. They will be installed at nearly 40 locations across campus, where automatic external defibrillators are already in place, officials said.

“The moments between when an emergency occurs and when first responders arrive on scene can mean the difference between life and death,” a campus statement read.

In an effort to better prepare lay personnel, university police have spent the last three years training more than 300 faculty and employees in “Stop the Bleed” classes.

California State University, Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley, along with representatives from Dignity Health and the Long Beach Fire Department, will demonstrate how to use the kits on Thursday, May 9, at 10am at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.