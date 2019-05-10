Award winners

Signal Tribune comes away with individual accolades, general excellence.

On Saturday, May 4, the Signal Tribune was recognized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) at the California Journalism Awards (CJA) gala at the Westin Hotel in downtown Long Beach.

The newspaper won General Excellence in the digital category, while: Managing Editor Denny Cristales placed third and fourth in the Video Journalism– Other category; Paige Pelonis placed third for Land-Use Reporting; and Sebastian Echeverry placed second for Feature Story.

At the cnpa.com/cja/2018digital/ website, judges described signaltribune.com as a “good volume of local news.”

Congratulations to all our winners!