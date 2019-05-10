Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Commentary

Award winners

Signal Tribune comes away with individual accolades, general excellence.

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 10, 2019

On Saturday, May 4, the Signal Tribune was recognized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) at the California Journalism Awards (CJA) gala at the Westin Hotel in downtown Long Beach.

The newspaper won General Excellence in the digital category, while: Managing Editor Denny Cristales placed third and fourth in the Video Journalism– Other category; Paige Pelonis placed third for Land-Use Reporting; and Sebastian Echeverry placed second for Feature Story.

At the cnpa.com/cja/2018digital/ website, judges described signaltribune.com as a “good volume of local news.”

Congratulations to all our winners!

Award winners