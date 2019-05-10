Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Taking the plunge

Diving expo allowed locals to try scuba diving in the comfort of indoor pool.

Denny Cristales, Managing Editor|May 10, 2019

During the 2019 Scuba Show convention on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, instructors with the Go Dive Now pool tour offered free scuba-diving opportunities to the public at their indoor-pool exhibit.

From kids to adults to seniors, the public donned scuba-diving equipment and took a breath of fresh air from beneath the waters. The Go Dive Now Pool is produced by the nonprofit Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA). Certified instructors guided residents inside a 30-foot, 15,000-gallon pool. Along with the typical gear, attendees were also welcome to use a diver-propulsion vehicle, which allowed users to utilize the water as a form of jet to boost themselves underwater and maneuver at will.

Stay tuned for our video recap on signaltribune.com.

Taking the plunge