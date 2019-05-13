CSULB students vote ‘sharks’ as new mascot of college

Pictured is a fan-made conceptual design of a California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) sharks logo. On May 10, CSULB organizers announced that a student-led vote decided that “sharks” will be the new mascot of the college. Last month, the community also voted on the choices of pelicans, krakens, stingrays, giraffes and a no-mascot decision.

California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) President Jane Close Conoley last Friday received and ratified a student-led vote on a new mascot for the university, according to campus officials May 10.

With 53 percent of the vote, students selected “sharks” by a wide margin over “stingrays” and the option of having no mascot at all.

This final vote and ratification by Conoley concluded a months-long student-initiated process that first widely solicited ideas for a new mascot, sent semifinalist concepts to a broad community vote,and finally offered up three finalists for a student referendum that ended last week, according to the college.

The choice of “sharks” aligns with the campus’ renowned Shark Lab and its proximity to the beach.

The university’s previous mascot, “Prospector Pete,” was retired in spring 2018. However, the college states that the term “‘49er” remains an informal nickname and identifier for those affiliated with the university as an alumnus/alumna, employee, student or supporter.

Officials said the term references the institution’s founding year and continues to hold significance as the university recognizes its 70th anniversary this year. Several organizations on campus also use the term, including the Daily ‘49er student newspaper and the ‘49er Foundation.

“We have benefited from a thoughtful, thorough and inclusive process by our students,” Conoley said. “I am grateful to all the university’s stakeholders for their participation.”

Selection of the “sharks” now initiates a year-long development process to determine the visual look of the mascot, its personality characteristics, design of mascot uniforms and illustrations and any associated wordmarks, officials said. The process will be a multi-stakeholder, inclusive process led by a university steering committee that will be appointed by Conoley.

The university’s intercollegiate athletics program will continue to use “Beach Athletics” during the coming planning year, and its teams the prefix moniker “Beach”– as in, “Beach men’s volleyball,” the team that won the NCAA national championship earlier this month.