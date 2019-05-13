Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of Bill (William H.) Bayless’ passing. He was a longtime member the Historical Society of Long Beach. He came to volunteer with the organization soon after he retired from a 37-year career at TRW. He worked in the HSLB’s offices on Pine Avenue and in the Breaker’s Building. Bill worked closely with the executive director and our team several days each week for nearly 10 years. He helped do whatever was needed– selling books, cataloging, digitizing. He was especially supportive of our work from 1997 to 2006 before he began shuttling his grandchildren to and from activities.

Bill also donated photographs made by of his father. He was a big fan of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. He donated slides that he had taken at the event for years. Many of these images depict downtown in the 1970s. In more recent years, Bill digitized hundreds of slides in the HSLB’s collection. A 1958 photograph of him was featured in the “Chrome: Cruisin’, Clubs, and Drag Strips” exhibition with his 1949, two-door Chevrolet at Recreation Park.

Bill passed away on April 28. His wife Donna, son David and daughter Diane were by his side. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran. He also volunteered at KKJZ Jazz Radio and the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos. He greatly enjoyed his family including his three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19 at 11am at Luyben Dilday Mortuary, 5161 E. Arbor Rd.

Bill and Donna graciously request gifts be made in Bill’s name to the Historical Society of Long Beach.

Historical Society of Long Beach

