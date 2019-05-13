Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless

Historical Society of Long Beach|May 13, 2019

Bill+Bayless%2C+in+an+undated+photo+provided+the+Historical+Society+of+Long+Beach%2C+in+the+archive+on+Pine+Avenue
Back to Article
Back to Article

Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless

Bill Bayless, in an undated photo provided the Historical Society of Long Beach, in the archive on Pine Avenue

Bill Bayless, in an undated photo provided the Historical Society of Long Beach, in the archive on Pine Avenue

Courtesy hslb.org

Bill Bayless, in an undated photo provided the Historical Society of Long Beach, in the archive on Pine Avenue

Courtesy hslb.org

Courtesy hslb.org

Bill Bayless, in an undated photo provided the Historical Society of Long Beach, in the archive on Pine Avenue

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of Bill (William H.) Bayless’ passing. He was a longtime member the Historical Society of Long Beach. He came to volunteer with the organization soon after he retired from a 37-year career at TRW. He worked in the HSLB’s offices on Pine Avenue and in the Breaker’s Building. Bill worked closely with the executive director and our team several days each week for nearly 10 years. He helped do whatever was needed– selling books, cataloging, digitizing. He was especially supportive of our work from 1997 to 2006 before he began shuttling his grandchildren to and from activities.

Bill also donated photographs made by of his father. He was a big fan of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. He donated slides that he had taken at the event for years. Many of these images depict downtown in the 1970s. In more recent years, Bill digitized hundreds of slides in the HSLB’s collection. A 1958 photograph of him was featured in the “Chrome: Cruisin’, Clubs, and Drag Strips” exhibition with his 1949, two-door Chevrolet at Recreation Park.

Bill passed away on April 28. His wife Donna, son David and daughter Diane were by his side. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran. He also volunteered at KKJZ Jazz Radio and the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos. He greatly enjoyed his family including his three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19 at 11am at Luyben Dilday Mortuary, 5161 E. Arbor Rd.

Bill and Donna graciously request gifts be made in Bill’s name to the Historical Society of Long Beach.

Historical Society of Long Beach
Email statement

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Award winners
Award winners
Commentary: Beautiful days in the neighborhood

I’ve gushed about it before, and I have to gush about it again. I’m pretty fortunate to live and work in this neighborhood. It constantly c...

Commentary: “What’s up? What’s new?”

“What’s new? What’s going? What are you up to?” I’ve been to a lot of meetings, events and social gatherings lately, and people ask me ...

Commentary: Guilty of motherhood
Commentary: Guilty of motherhood
Letter to the Editor: In support of local officers

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff and Long Beach Police Chief Jim McDonnell recently spoke about the expectations placed on today’s police officers....

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor: In support of local officers

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff and Long Beach Police Chief Jim McDonnell recently spoke about the expectations placed on today’s police officers....

Letter: A staple of the city

Larry Forester has truly been good for the City of Signal Hill [“Signal Hill councilmember leaves dais after 21 years of service,” April 12, 2019]...

Letter: Mourning a place filled with memories

I am very saddened by the sale of the property for residential development [“Remembering the LB Petroleum Club,” March 29, 2019]. I would ...

Letter: A standing ovation

My son-in-law graciously treated me and his family to this wonderful, energetic, most talented, well-directed, loveable and highly gifted group of...

Letter: Bringing light to Long Beach’s past

I sure want to thank you and the Signal Tribune for publishing Claudine’s great article on the Hathaway’s Long Beach and Las Alamitos not-so-s...

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless