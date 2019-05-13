Barrera announces 2020 candidacy for LB City Council’s 2nd-district seat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Jeanette Barrera 2020 campaign for Long Beach City Council’s 2nd district issued a public email May 13 to officially launch the start of said campaign.

“Together we can restore integrity, professionalism and constituent service to the 2nd district,” Barrera said in a statement. “I am honored by the support I’ve already received from so many friends and neighbors across the community for this exciting campaign. I plan to continue to serve the residents and small business owners by providing them the representation they truly deserve.”

According to the campaign, Barrera has been serving the residents of Long Beach in public health for almost a decade. As a mental-health provider, she implemented an early homeless intervention program for at-risk youth and families in crisis. After working with the County of Los Angeles, Department of Mental Health and Children’s Family Court, Barrera said she hopes to achieve the position of city council, according to the campaign.

Prior to Barrera’s community-engagement work, she was a department auditor for a college, managing federal and state loans totaling $2 million dollars in accounts. The campaign states that she plans to address the current social issues of homelessness, housing and parking for her constituents. She is also a supporter of small businesses and neighborhood associations.

More information is available at barrera2020.com.