Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News, The Campaign Trail

Barrera announces 2020 candidacy for LB City Council’s 2nd-district seat

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 13, 2019

Jeanette+Barrera
Back to Article
Back to Article

Barrera announces 2020 candidacy for LB City Council’s 2nd-district seat

Jeanette Barrera

Jeanette Barrera

barrera2020.com

Jeanette Barrera

barrera2020.com

barrera2020.com

Jeanette Barrera

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Jeanette Barrera 2020 campaign for Long Beach City Council’s 2nd district issued a public email May 13 to officially launch the start of said campaign.

“Together we can restore integrity, professionalism and constituent service to the 2nd district,” Barrera said in a statement. “I am honored by the support I’ve already received from so many friends and neighbors across the community for this exciting campaign. I plan to continue to serve the residents and small business owners by providing them the representation they truly deserve.”

According to the campaign, Barrera has been serving the residents of Long Beach in public health for almost a decade. As a mental-health provider, she implemented an early homeless intervention program for at-risk youth and families in crisis. After working with the County of Los Angeles, Department of Mental Health and Children’s Family Court, Barrera said she hopes to achieve the position of city council, according to the campaign.

Prior to Barrera’s community-engagement work, she was a department auditor for a college, managing federal and state loans totaling $2 million dollars in accounts. The campaign states that she plans to address the current social issues of homelessness, housing and parking for her constituents. She is also a supporter of small businesses and neighborhood associations.

More information is available at barrera2020.com.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Officials say don’t use NextDoor.com in lieu of calling 9-1-1
Officials say don’t use NextDoor.com in lieu of calling 9-1-1
Memorial honors woman, dogs killed in car crash
Memorial honors woman, dogs killed in car crash
Senator candidates debate in local forum amid cheers and jeers
Senator candidates debate in local forum amid cheers and jeers
Long Beach city officials announce strategy to curb rise in HIV, STD cases
Long Beach city officials announce strategy to curb rise in HIV, STD cases
Dignity Health to distribute ‘Stop the Bleed’ emergency kits throughout CSULB

This story has been updated to include information from Dignity Health– St. Mary Medical Center (May 7, 2019– 6:16pm) Being prepared for a mass...

Other stories filed under The Campaign Trail

LB City commissioner, college professor announces run for LB City Council’s 6th district
LB City commissioner, college professor announces run for LB City Council’s 6th district
The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019
The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019
LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
The Campaign Trail | Jan. 25, 2019

District 33 State Senate seat On Jan. 23, 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s campaign office for State Senate announced endorsements fr...

The Campaign Trail | Jan. 11, 2019
The Campaign Trail | Jan. 11, 2019
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Barrera announces 2020 candidacy for LB City Council’s 2nd-district seat