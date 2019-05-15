Suspect assaults, kills woman with motorized scooter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man is currently being held at Long Beach City Jail with a $2-million bail after he assaulted and murdered a Long Beach resident Monday.

Amad Rashad Redding, 27, of Long Beach, was identified as the suspect who murdered 63-year-old Long Beach resident Rosa Elena Hernandez at the 3100 block of east 64th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

On Monday, May 13, at approximately 12:28pm, officers were dispatched to the area regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, the department stated in a press release.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult with significant injuries to her upper torso. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and determined the female victim deceased at the scene.

Through their initial investigation, homicide detectives believe the suspect physically assaulted the victim and then proceeded to utilize a motorized scooter as a weapon during the assault. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office also responded and will be determining an official cause of death.

The department said that, within four hours of the incident, at approximately 5pm, detectives located a person of interest at a local business in the area of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard. He was taken into custody without incident and was later booked for murder.

Those with additional information can contact Long Beach Police homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIPLA, plus the tip, to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.