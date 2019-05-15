Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

Suspect assaults, kills woman with motorized scooter

The suspect is being held at LB City Jail.

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 15, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A man is currently being held at Long Beach City Jail with a $2-million bail after he assaulted and murdered a Long Beach resident Monday.

Amad Rashad Redding, 27, of Long Beach, was identified as the suspect who murdered 63-year-old Long Beach resident Rosa Elena Hernandez at the 3100 block of east 64th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

On Monday, May 13, at approximately 12:28pm, officers were dispatched to the area regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, the department stated in a press release.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult with significant injuries to her upper torso. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and determined the female victim deceased at the scene.

Through their initial investigation, homicide detectives believe the suspect physically assaulted the victim and then proceeded to utilize a motorized scooter as a weapon during the assault. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office also responded and will be determining an official cause of death.

The department said that, within four hours of the incident, at approximately 5pm, detectives located a person of interest at a local business in the area of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard. He was taken into custody without incident and was later booked for murder.

Those with additional information can contact Long Beach Police homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIPLA, plus the tip, to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Candidates for state Senator position debate immigration, housing
Candidates for state Senator position debate immigration, housing
Barrera announces 2020 candidacy for LB City Council’s 2nd-district seat
Barrera announces 2020 candidacy for LB City Council’s 2nd-district seat
Officials say don’t use NextDoor.com in lieu of calling 9-1-1
Officials say don’t use NextDoor.com in lieu of calling 9-1-1
Memorial honors woman, dogs killed in car crash
Memorial honors woman, dogs killed in car crash
Senator candidates debate in local forum amid cheers and jeers
Senator candidates debate in local forum amid cheers and jeers
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Suspect assaults, kills woman with motorized scooter