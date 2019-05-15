Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Carousel, Community

Slideshow: Grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park features induction of three community leaders onto Equality Plaza Honor Wall

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|May 15, 2019

On Tuesday, May 14, city officials celebrated Harvey Milk Promenade Park’s grand re-opening and honored three LGBTQ+ leaders– Dr. Angela Bowen, Sabreena, and Tim Patton– who were inducted into the Equality Plaza Honor Wall.

New upgrades to Harvey Milk Promenade Park include a new Measure A-funded staircase that connects the City Place parking garage to the park, enhanced accessibility in the area and outdoor furniture, including benches with solar charging devices and a ping-pong table.

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Slideshow: Grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park features induction of three community leaders onto Equality Plaza Honor Wall