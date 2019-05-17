Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Community, Health

Medicine and machinery meet

Daniel Green, Production Manager|May 17, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Monday, May 15, St. Mary Medical Center hosted a meet-and-greet open house to debut its newest surgical robot– da Vinci. Visitors were invited to test out a model of the robot by using it on the board game “Operation.” Nakia Olokun (pictured above), a caregiver from Chicago, tried the machine after visiting his mother. The new tool is made up of four arms, equipped with surgical tools and cameras that provide surgeons with improved vision and mobility. Doctors say it will allow surgeons to perform surgeries that are less invasive and cause less blood, along with other benefits. The machine will also help patients heal faster and lead to shorter hospital stays, officials say.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

‘Good morning, gays’: City reopens Harvey Milk Promenade Park
‘Good morning, gays’: City reopens Harvey Milk Promenade Park
Smitten for a kitten?
Smitten for a kitten?
SH City Council selects nine to serve new commission terms
SH City Council selects nine to serve new commission terms
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Long Beach Landmark Theatre
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Long Beach Landmark Theatre
Slideshow: Grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park features induction of three community leaders onto Equality Plaza Honor Wall
Slideshow: Grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park features induction of three community leaders onto Equality Plaza Honor Wall

Other stories filed under Community

‘Good morning, gays’: City reopens Harvey Milk Promenade Park
‘Good morning, gays’: City reopens Harvey Milk Promenade Park
Smitten for a kitten?
Smitten for a kitten?
Slideshow: Grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park features induction of three community leaders onto Equality Plaza Honor Wall
Slideshow: Grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park features induction of three community leaders onto Equality Plaza Honor Wall
Honoring furry companions– living and beyond
Honoring furry companions– living and beyond
CSULB students vote ‘sharks’ as new mascot of college
CSULB students vote ‘sharks’ as new mascot of college
Navigate Left
  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    ‘Good morning, gays’: City reopens Harvey Milk Promenade Park

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    animals

    Smitten for a kitten?

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    SH City Council selects nine to serve new commission terms

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Long Beach Landmark Theatre

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    Slideshow: Grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park features induction of three community leaders onto Equality Plaza Honor Wall

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    Candidates for state Senator position debate immigration, housing

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    Honoring furry companions– living and beyond

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    CSULB students vote ‘sharks’ as new mascot of college

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    Taking the plunge

  • Medicine and machinery meet

    Carousel

    Officials say don’t use NextDoor.com in lieu of calling 9-1-1

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Medicine and machinery meet