Medicine and machinery meet

On Monday, May 15, St. Mary Medical Center hosted a meet-and-greet open house to debut its newest surgical robot– da Vinci. Visitors were invited to test out a model of the robot by using it on the board game “Operation.” Nakia Olokun (pictured above), a caregiver from Chicago, tried the machine after visiting his mother. The new tool is made up of four arms, equipped with surgical tools and cameras that provide surgeons with improved vision and mobility. Doctors say it will allow surgeons to perform surgeries that are less invasive and cause less blood, along with other benefits. The machine will also help patients heal faster and lead to shorter hospital stays, officials say.