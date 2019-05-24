City of LB announces Memorial Day holiday closures

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

City of Long Beach officials announced this week that its offices and services will adhere to the below schedule on Monday, May 27. City Hall will re-open on Tuesday, May 28.

Closed on Monday, May 27

Animal Care Services and spcaLA

Career Transition Center

Center for Working Families

City Hall

Citizen Police Complaint Commission

Code-enforcement services

El Dorado Nature Center

Fire headquarters, support services, fire prevention and operations, including Marine Safety Administration

Health Department and health facilities

Housing Authority

Libraries

Neighborhood Resource Center

Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

Park offices and community park facilities

Police administration

Street sweeping

Swimming pools

Towing and lien sales

Water Department (water or sewer emergencies: 562-570-2390)

Open on Monday, May 27

Fire and lifeguard stations

El Dorado Regional Park

Main Police Station front desk

Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina and Shoreline Marina)

Refuse and recycling collection (offices will be closed; refuse and recycling will be collected as usual)

Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls at (562) 570-2140

There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations on Monday, May 27. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, May 28.

Parking enforcement

Parking meters will be enforced on Monday, May 27, unless the meter states “exempt on holidays.” The days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.

Refuse/recycling

Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Monday, May 27.

Towing and lien sales

The Towing Operations and Vehicle Storage Facility that is located at 3111 E. Willow St. between Temple and Redondo avenues will be closed on Monday, May 27. Normal business hours are: Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm; Saturday from 8am to 4pm; and closed Sunday and holidays.

Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee.

Libraries

All Long Beach public libraries will be closed Saturday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Bay Shore, Burnett, El Dorado and Michelle Obama Neighborhood libraries will be open on Sunday, May 26. All libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule, and will re-open on Tuesday, May 28. The Main Library remains closed as it prepares for its summer 2019 grand opening at the new Main Library (200 W. Broadway Ave.).