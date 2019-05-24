City of LB announces Memorial Day holiday closures
City of Long Beach officials announced this week that its offices and services will adhere to the below schedule on Monday, May 27. City Hall will re-open on Tuesday, May 28.
Closed on Monday, May 27
Animal Care Services and spcaLA
Career Transition Center
Center for Working Families
City Hall
Citizen Police Complaint Commission
Code-enforcement services
El Dorado Nature Center
Fire headquarters, support services, fire prevention and operations, including Marine Safety Administration
Health Department and health facilities
Housing Authority
Libraries
Neighborhood Resource Center
Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center
Park offices and community park facilities
Police administration
Street sweeping
Swimming pools
Towing and lien sales
Water Department (water or sewer emergencies: 562-570-2390)
Open on Monday, May 27
Fire and lifeguard stations
El Dorado Regional Park
Main Police Station front desk
Marina offices (Alamitos Bay Marina and Shoreline Marina)
Refuse and recycling collection (offices will be closed; refuse and recycling will be collected as usual)
Gas Services Dispatch is open 24/7 for emergency calls at (562) 570-2140
Street sweeping
There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations on Monday, May 27. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, May 28.
Parking enforcement
Parking meters will be enforced on Monday, May 27, unless the meter states “exempt on holidays.” The days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.
Refuse/recycling
Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Monday, May 27.
Towing and lien sales
The Towing Operations and Vehicle Storage Facility that is located at 3111 E. Willow St. between Temple and Redondo avenues will be closed on Monday, May 27. Normal business hours are: Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm; Saturday from 8am to 4pm; and closed Sunday and holidays.
Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee.
Libraries
All Long Beach public libraries will be closed Saturday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Bay Shore, Burnett, El Dorado and Michelle Obama Neighborhood libraries will be open on Sunday, May 26. All libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule, and will re-open on Tuesday, May 28. The Main Library remains closed as it prepares for its summer 2019 grand opening at the new Main Library (200 W. Broadway Ave.).
