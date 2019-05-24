Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary

Read up on BKBIA Directory to learn about all businesses in Bixby Knolls area

Staff Report, Signal Tribune|May 24, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Read up on BKBIA Directory to learn about all businesses in Bixby Knolls area

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In case readers missed it, the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) released the 2019 Bixby Knolls Business Directory in April to allow local residents to learn more about businesses, services, eateries and other forms of entertainment in the neighborhood.

Signal Tribune staff assisted in designing and gathering advertisers for the book, which is available at the BKBIA office, 4321 Atlantic Ave., and the Signal Tribune, 1399 E. 28th St.

A full digital version of the directory is also available at signaltribunenewspaper.com/bixby-knolls-business-directory/.

Contact [email protected] or (562) 595-0081 to get more information about Bixby Knolls businesses or assistance.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Commentary: Medicare helps seniors use opioids safely

If you get injured or have surgery, your doctor may prescribe opioids, a class of drugs used to treat pain. Although opioids can be an importan...

Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless
Letter: In memorial of Bill Bayless
Award winners
Award winners
Commentary: Beautiful days in the neighborhood

I’ve gushed about it before, and I have to gush about it again. I’m pretty fortunate to live and work in this neighborhood. It constantly c...

Commentary: “What’s up? What’s new?”

“What’s new? What’s going? What are you up to?” I’ve been to a lot of meetings, events and social gatherings lately, and people ask me ...

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Read up on BKBIA Directory to learn about all businesses in Bixby Knolls area