Read up on BKBIA Directory to learn about all businesses in Bixby Knolls area

In case readers missed it, the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) released the 2019 Bixby Knolls Business Directory in April to allow local residents to learn more about businesses, services, eateries and other forms of entertainment in the neighborhood.

Signal Tribune staff assisted in designing and gathering advertisers for the book, which is available at the BKBIA office, 4321 Atlantic Ave., and the Signal Tribune, 1399 E. 28th St.

A full digital version of the directory is also available at signaltribunenewspaper.com/bixby-knolls-business-directory/.

Contact [email protected] or (562) 595-0081 to get more information about Bixby Knolls businesses or assistance.