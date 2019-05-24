CJA plaque recognizes Signal Tribune feature story

A California Journalism Awards plaque recognizing a Signal Tribune feature story that was published in the 2018 Long Beach Veterans Day Parade book and in a November issue of the paper

As reported a couple of weeks ago, the Signal Tribune was recognized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) at the California Journalism Awards (CJA) gala at the Westin Hotel in downtown Long Beach on Saturday, May 4.

In addition to winning awards in the categories of General Excellence, Video Journalism and Land-Use Reporting at the 2018 CJA gala, judges sent a plaque last week to the Signal Tribune office to recognize reporter Sebastian Echeverry’s feature story about Mike Murray, a Marine Corps retiree and current Long Beach Unified School District Educare specialist that was involved in the Vietnam War [“Fighting– and living– in Vietnam: Ahead of Veterans Day Parade, LBUSD member recalls living in Vietnam villages during war,” Oct. 26, 2018].

To read Echeverry’s story, visit signaltribunenewspaper.com/39531/community/fighting-and-living-in-vietnam/.